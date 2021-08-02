Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Sold for $900 Million to Media Company Backed by Blackstone

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has been sold for north of $900 million to a media company backed by the private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc., sources confirmed to Variety.

Witherspoon and Sarah Harden, the company’s CEO, will join the board of the new company and will continue to oversee day-to-day operations. They will also remain significant equity holders.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of Hello Sunshine’s sale. The still-unnamed media venture that Blackstone will be run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Hello Sunshine received interest from multiple private equity companies and streamers after it began shopping itself. At one point, Apple, which produces Witherspoon’s “The Morning Show,” kicked the tires on the company, but it’s not clear how far the talks went. The sale of Hello Sunshine could spark a fresh wave of acquisitions of content companies, and comes as the likes of A24, Imagine and Legendary have all explored possible sales.

The price for Hello Sunshine is likely to raise some eyebrows in the entertainment industry. The company has brand recognition and a valuable celebrity ambassador in Witherspoon, but it lacks a deep library of content and only became profitable in 2020.

Popular on Variety

More to come…