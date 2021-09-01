Reed Birney Joins Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Reed Birney, the stage and screen veteran best known for his Tony-winning turn in “The Humans,” has joined the packed cast of Mark Mylod’s “The Menu.” The Searchlight Pictures dark comedy has already lined up an impressive ensemble of heavyweight talent, including the previously announced Anya Taylor Joy and Ralph Fiennes. The rest of the cast includes such award winners and film favorites as Hong Chau, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, and Judith Light.

“The Menu” follows a young couple on a trip to a remote island, where they have traveled to eat at an exclusive restaurant. There, the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Mylod, who has helmed episodes of “Succession” and “Entourage,” directs from a script by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch are producing the picture. Overseeing for Searchlight are film production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, and director of film development Zahra Phillips.

Birney is garnering awards buzz for his work in Fran Kranz’ critically acclaimed “Mass,” a drama that premiered to raves at Sundance and in which he co-stars in with Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs. Bleecker Street will release the film on Oct. 8, marking Birney’s most significant on-screen role to date.

Birney has been a mainstay of New York City stages. His Broadway credits include a revival of William Inge’s “Picnic” and “Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein for which he was nominated for a Tony. Off-Broadway, Birney’s originated roles in two Annie Baker plays — “Circle Mirror Transformation” and her adaptation of “Uncle Vanya.” He created the role of Ian in the New York premiere of Sarah Kane’s “Blasted.”

On television, Birney has appeared in “House of Cards,” “The Blacklist,” “Home Before Dark,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” His film work includes “The Lost Girls,” “The Hunt” and “The Forty Year Old Version.”

Birney is represented by Paradigm and Suskin Management.