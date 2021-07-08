‘Red Notice’ With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot to Premiere on Netflix in November

“Red Notice,” the upcoming comedic action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is debuting on Netflix this fall.

Johnson announced Thursday morning to his social media platforms that “Red Notice” will premiere on Nov. 12. “You’re officially on notice,” he wrote on Twitter in a message adorned with siren, fire and globe emojis. “Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12.”

Filmmaker and frequent Johnson collaborator Rawson Marshall Thurber (“DodgeBall,” “We’re the Millers,” “Central Intelligence”) wrote and directed “Red Notice.” The movie’s tagline teases an unlikely trio for the ages: the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals: the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) and the greatest conman the world has ever seen (Reynolds). In “Red Notice,” a daring heist brings the unexpected triumvirate together and turns the world on its head.

Producers on “Red Notice” include Thurber, Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.

Universal was originally set to release “Red Notice” after the studio won a bidding war for the project in 2018. The auction came in the wake of the surprise box office success of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which featured Johnson and Kevin Hart and grossed $963 million worldwide. After coronavirus hit and forced movie theaters to close, the film was delayed five months and eventually sold to Netflix. Despite forgoing a theatrical release, Johnson and Gadot will each earn massive $20 million paydays for their roles in “Red Notice.”