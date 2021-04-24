‘Music,’ ‘Absolute Proof’ and Rudy Giuliani Lead Razzie Awards

As Hollywood gears up to celebrate the best in film at this Sunday’s Oscars, another awards show — The Razzies — is honoring the worst.

Sia’s feature directorial debut, “Music,” which drew backlash for its portrayal of people with autism, was the big winner — or shall we say, loser — of the night. The film, which earned two Golden Globe nominations, picked up the awards for worst actress (Kate Hudson), worst supporting actress (Maddie Ziegler) and worst director (Sia).

Mike Lindell’s election fraud film “Absolute Proof” and Rudy Giuliani’s performance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” followed with two wins each. “Absolute Proof” took home the awards for worst picture and worst actor for Lindell’s appearance in the documentary. Giuliani won worst supporting actor for his featured role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and also took home the award for worst screen combo for his apparent handling of his pants zipper while interacting with the film’s Maria Bakalova.

Other honorees included “Dolittle” for the worst remake, rip-off or sequel, and the romantic drama “365 Days” for worst screenplay.

See the full winners (or losers) list below.

Worst Picture

“Absolute Proof”

Worst Actor

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow Guy” as “Himself”), “Absolute Proof”

Worst Actress

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Worst Supporting Actress

Maddie Ziegler, “Music”

Worst Supporting Actor

Rudy Giuliani (as “Himself”), “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani and His Pants Zipper (Yes, that really is Rudy Giuliani!), “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Worst Director

Sia, “Music”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“Dolittle”

Worst Screenplay

“365 Days,” screenplay by Tomasz Klimala, Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, Based on the novel 365 Dri by Blanka Lipińska