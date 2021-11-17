‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Raymond Ablack Joins Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa’

Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi have joined the cast of Netflix’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.”

Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, “Love in the Villa” follows a young woman who takes a romantic trip to Verona, Italy after a break up. When she arrives to find that that villa she reserved was double-booked, she has to share her vacation with a cynical (yet very good-looking) British man. Ablack plays the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Set to be released on the streamer in 2022, the rom-com is written, directed and produced by Mark Steven Johnson (“Love, Guaranteed,” “Finding Steve McQueen” and “Ghost Rider”), with Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing for Off Camera Entertainment.

The new movie marks a continuation of Ablack’s relationship with the streamer after appearing in “Maid,” “Ginny & Georgia” and “Narcos.” In “Ginny & Georgia,” Ablack plays Joe, the owner of the local farm-to-table restaurant who can’t help but notice when Georgia moves to town. In “Maid,” he plays Nate, a recently divorced structural engineer and friend of Alex (Margaret Qualley) from their earlier days working at a local restaurant.

The actor’s recurring roles include BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” Syfy’s “Defiance” and the eOne/Global series “Nurses.” Ablack’s film credits include Tanya Wexler’s “Buffaloed” opposite Zoey Deutch and TriStar’s “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Hopper is best known for her roles on “Black Sails” and “Hollyoaks,” with Solfrizzi starring in “Tutti pazzi per amore” and “Se sei così ti dico sì.” Amsing previously appeared in Johnson’s “Love, Guaranteed” as well as “Always Be My Maybe,” both for Netflix.

Ablack is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, GGA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.