Ray Fisher, WarnerMedia Offer Dueling Accounts of ‘Flash’ Exit

Ray Fisher has confirmed that he’s been removed from the cast of Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” and will not reprise his role as Cyborg in the comic book film.

“I strongly disagree with their decision, but it’s one that is unsurprising,” Fisher says at the beginning of a two page post, published Wednesday evening.

“Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in ‘The Flash’ was much larger than a cameo,” Fisher continues. “And while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring [Cyborg alter-ego] Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of [DC Films head] Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros., disputed Fisher’s claims that it had pushed him out of the role, noting that he had previously publicly refused to work with Hamada.

“Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in ‘The Flash,'” WarnerMedia said in a statement. “Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on.”

WarnerMedia also denied that it had parted ways with Geoff Johns, the former DC head and producer, who Fisher had claimed was exiting the company following its investigation into the actor’s allegations of misconduct on “Justice League,”

“Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce ‘Stargirl,’ ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Doom Patrol,’ ‘Superman & Lois,’ and ‘Titans’ for the studio, among other projects,” the studio added.

The news of Fisher’s official departure from the next film in the DC extended universe comes as part of an ongoing back and forth between the actor and the studio, after an investigation into Fisher’s claims of on-set misconduct by “Justice League” co-writer Joss Whedon and “enabling” behavior by writer-producer Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg was launched in August 2020.

Throughout the investigation and since, Fisher has consistently spoken out about his claims via social media. In this latest post, Fisher reiterated claims of misconduct by Johns and he accused Hamada of protecting Johns and Whedon by hampering the studio’s investigation into his allegations.

Hamada was not in charge of DC Films during production of “Justice League.” He took over as head in January 2018, two months after “Justice League” bombed at the box office. However, Fisher says Hamada has failed to take his claims that the Whedon-led reshoots of the film were rife with mistreatment. Whedon assumed the director’s chair after original filmmaker Zack Snyder departed the production due to the death of his daughter.

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, defended Hamada.

“I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation,” Sarnoff said in a statement. “Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”

The investigation into Fisher’s allegations wrapped up in December, with Warners releasing a statement, reading: “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.” On Thursday morning, WarnerMedia reiterated that message.

“As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” the statement read.

Fisher is not backing away from his allegations. On social media, he offered to “submit to a polygraph test to support my claims against [Hamada].” Fisher ended his statement, writing, “if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions — I’ll pay it gladly,” singing off with his slogan “A>E” (which stands for “accountability > entertainment”).

Though Fisher will not appear in “The Flash,” the actor has already completed work on the “Justice League” Snyder Cut, which is set for release on HBO Max in March. His role in the “Snyder Cut” is said to be much more substantial than in the theatrical version of “Justice League.”

Brent Lang contributed to this report.