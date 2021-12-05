‘Ravens of the City,’ ‘Life After Siham’ Are Standout Winners at Cairo Film Connection Awards

The Cairo Film Festival’s Cairo Film Connection co-production platform wrapped Saturday with a glamorous prize ceremony which saw Egyptian first-timer Adhan El-Sherif’s “Ravens of the City” and French-Egyptian filmmaker Namir Abdel Messeeh’s “Life After Siham” stand out, though awards were widely spread.

“Ravens of the City,” a gritty drama in development, about a reckless hustler named Gharib who desperately needs cash to enter a street car race and falls prey to a money lender, scored four awards worth $60,000 in cash. Produced by Sudan’s Mohammed Alomda (“You Will Die at Twenty”), “Ravens” will be getting consulting from U.S. non-profit Film Independent, which collaborates with Cairo.

Reflecting director Messeeh’s bi-cultural background, “Life After Siham,” is about a French film director conducting a filmmaking workshop in Egypt which turns into a way for him to confront the trauma of his mother’s death. “Siham,” which is co-produced by France’s Camille Laemle and Egypt’s Ali El Araby, scored three awards, including a $50,000 minimum guarantee for distribution in the Arab world via Mad Solutions.

Other Cairo Film Connection standouts include “Nour” by Egypt’s Sara Shazli (“Back Home”) a coming-of-age drama involving a close friendship between two teenage girls that becomes toxic; and Brooklyn-based Egyptian director Farida Zahran’s Cairo-set comedy “The Leftover Ladies,” about a 63-year-old woman who tries to leave her polygamist husband.

At Cairo Film Connection, which is run by Chadi Zeneddine, who is a former Doha Film Institute programmer, some of the prizes are decided by the sponsors – who provided a total of more than $300,000 in support – while others were decided by a jury made up by Lebanon’s Hania Mroueh, of Metropolis Cinema in Beirut; France’s Alice Karroubi, programming director of the Cannes market; and Egyptian director Sherif El-Bandary.

Here is the complete list of Cairo Film Connection winners

Sponsor Prizes

“Ravens of the City” – Egypt, Sudan – Fiction Film in development

OSN – $50,000 Licensing Agreement

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Life after Si ham” – France, Egypt – Fiction Film in Development

MAD Solutions & Ergo – MAD – Ergo, Award: Distribution in the Arab World with a Minimum Guarantee of $50,000

Director: Namir Abdel Messeeh

Producers: Camille Laemle, Ali El Araby

“The Leftover Ladies” – Egypt, U.S. Fiction Film in Development

Shahid – $15,000 Cash Award

Director: Farida Zahran

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

“American Dream” Egypt – Doc In Development

IEFTA – In-kind Award – IEFTA Memtorship Award: The IEFTA mentorship program is a focused and intensive initiative involving working with the filmmaker and their team from development to distribution.

Director: Amir El Shenawy

Producer: Ahmed Abdelslam

“Nour” – Egypt – Fiction Film In Development

The Cell – In-Kind Award –– DCP package for a project in the post production

Director: Sara Shazli

Producer: Marianne Khoury

“My Driver and I” – KSA, U.K., France – Fiction Film in Development

The Cell – Color grading for a project in the post production

Director: Ahd Kamel

Producer: Georgie Paget

“American Dream” – Egypt – Doc In Development

The Cell – Promotional package to a project in post production (teaser and trailer)

Director: Amir El Shenawy

Producer: Ahmed Abdelslam

“A Summer in Boujad” – Morocco – Fiction In Post-Production

Arab Cinema in Sweden – Distribution in Sweden with a Minimum Guarantee of $5,000 and Marketing Campaign

Director: Omar Mouldouira

Producer: Mohamed Nadif

“Life after Siham” – France, Egypt – Fiction Film in Development

ART – $10,000 Cash

Director : Namir Abdel Messeh

Producers : Camille Laemle, Ali El Araby

“Ravens of the City” – Egypt – Sudan – Fiction In Development

Cornerstone – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Nezouh” – Syria – UK – France Fiction in Post

Rotana – $10,000 Cash

Director : Soudade Kaadan

Producer : Yu-Fai Suen

Cairo Film Connection Awards selected by a jury

“Bullets do not Kill. Silence Does” – Tunisia – France – Doc in Development

Palm hills: Badya – $10,000 Cash

Director : Hind Meddeb

Producer : Michel Zana

“Alam” – Palestine-France-Tunisia – Fiction Film in Post-Production

Etisalat – $10,000 Cash Award

Director : Firas Khoury

Producer: Melik Kochbat

“Ravens of the City” – Egypt – Sudan – Fiction Film In Development

Film Independent: Virtual Consulting for a fiction feature film project in development

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Nour” – Egypt – Fiction Film In Development

Film Independent: Virtual Consulting for a fiction feature film project in development

Director: Sara Shazli

Producer: Marianne Khoury

“Aicha” – Tunisia-France Fiction Film In Development

Arabia Pictures – $10,000 Cash

Director: Mahdi Barsaoui

Producer: Habib Attia

“Bye Bye Tiberias” – Palestine-France – Belgium – Qatar – Doc in Development

Nation Production – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Lina Soualem

Producer: Jean-Marie Nizan

“In the Land of Aram” – Armenia-Lebanon-France – Fiction In Development

AH Media Production – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Tamara Stepanyan

Producer: Stéphane Jourdain

“On the Hill” – Tunisia – Documentary in Post-Production

Red Sea International Film Festival – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Belhassen Handous

Producer : Ala Eddine Slim

“Ravens of the City” – Egypt – Sudan – Fiction Film In Development

Arab Cinema Center – In-kind award

The award is an invitation given to the winning project’s producer to attend the Rotterdam Lab, held on the sidelines of the 2021 International Film Festival Rotterdam – IFFR in the Netherlands

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Mohsen of Iraq” – Iraq – Costa Rica – Documentary in Post-Production

Clakett

$5,000 Cash and In-kind award.

Director: Ishtar Yasin

“Aicha” – Tunisia-France – Fiction Film In Development

Lagoonie Film Production – $5,000 Cash Award

Director: Mahdi Barsaoui

Producer: Habib Attia

“My Driver and I” – KSA-UK – France – Fiction In Development

New Black – $5,000 Cash Award and Color Grading and Offline Editing Facilities

Director: Ahd Kamel

Producer: Georgie Paget

“The Leftover Ladies” – Egypt- U.S. – Fiction Film in Development

Sard writing room -$5,000 USD Cash Award and Script Doctoring for a feature fiction project in development

Director: Farida Zahran

Producer: Leah Chen Baker