×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: ‘Spencer’ Director Pablo Larraín Endorses Chilean Oscar Entry ‘White on White’ (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Ravens of the City,’ ‘Life After Siham’ Are Standout Winners at Cairo Film Connection Awards

Ravens of the City
Courtesy CFC

The Cairo Film Festival’s Cairo Film Connection co-production platform wrapped Saturday with a glamorous prize ceremony which saw Egyptian first-timer Adhan El-Sherif’s “Ravens of the City” and French-Egyptian filmmaker Namir Abdel Messeeh’s “Life After Siham” stand out, though awards were widely spread.

“Ravens of the City,” a gritty drama in development, about a reckless hustler named Gharib who desperately needs cash to enter a street car race and falls prey to a money lender, scored four awards worth $60,000 in cash. Produced by Sudan’s Mohammed Alomda (“You Will Die at Twenty”), “Ravens” will be getting consulting from U.S. non-profit Film Independent, which collaborates with Cairo.

Reflecting director Messeeh’s bi-cultural background, “Life After Siham,” is about a French film director conducting a filmmaking workshop in Egypt which turns into a way for him to confront the trauma of his mother’s death. “Siham,” which is co-produced by France’s Camille Laemle and Egypt’s Ali El Araby, scored three awards, including a $50,000 minimum guarantee for distribution in the Arab world via Mad Solutions.

Other Cairo Film Connection standouts include “Nour” by Egypt’s Sara Shazli (“Back Home”) a coming-of-age drama involving a close friendship between two teenage girls that becomes toxic; and Brooklyn-based Egyptian director Farida Zahran’s Cairo-set comedy “The Leftover Ladies,” about a 63-year-old woman who tries to leave her polygamist husband.

At Cairo Film Connection, which is run by Chadi Zeneddine, who is a former Doha Film Institute programmer,  some of the prizes are decided by the sponsors – who provided a total of more than $300,000 in support – while others were decided by a jury made up by Lebanon’s Hania Mroueh, of Metropolis Cinema in Beirut; France’s Alice Karroubi, programming director of the Cannes market; and Egyptian director Sherif El-Bandary.

Here is the complete list of Cairo Film Connection winners

Sponsor Prizes

“Ravens of the City” –  Egypt, Sudan – Fiction Film in development

OSN – $50,000 Licensing Agreement

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Life after Siham” – France, Egypt – Fiction Film in Development

MAD Solutions & Ergo – MAD – Ergo, Award: Distribution in the Arab World with a Minimum Guarantee of $50,000

Director: Namir Abdel Messeeh

Producers: Camille Laemle, Ali El Araby

“The Leftover Ladies” – Egypt, U.S.  Fiction Film in Development

Shahid – $15,000 Cash Award

 Director: Farida Zahran

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

“American Dream” Egypt – Doc In Development

IEFTA – In-kind Award – IEFTA Memtorship Award: The IEFTA mentorship program is a focused and intensive initiative involving working with the filmmaker and their team from development to distribution.

Director: Amir El Shenawy

Producer: Ahmed Abdelslam

“Nour” – Egypt – Fiction Film In Development

 The Cell – In-Kind Award –– DCP package for a project in the post production

Director: Sara Shazli

Producer: Marianne Khoury

“My Driver and I” – KSA, U.K., France – Fiction Film in Development

The Cell – Color grading for a project in the post production

Director: Ahd Kamel

Producer: Georgie Paget

“American Dream” – Egypt – Doc In Development

The Cell – Promotional package to a project in post production (teaser and trailer)

Director: Amir El Shenawy

Producer: Ahmed Abdelslam

“A Summer in Boujad” – Morocco – Fiction In Post-Production

Arab Cinema in Sweden – Distribution in Sweden with a Minimum Guarantee of $5,000 and Marketing Campaign

Director: Omar Mouldouira

Producer: Mohamed Nadif

“Life after Siham” – France, Egypt – Fiction Film in Development

ART – $10,000 Cash

Director : Namir Abdel Messeh

Producers : Camille Laemle, Ali El Araby

“Ravens of the City” – Egypt – Sudan – Fiction In Development

Cornerstone – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Nezouh” – Syria – UK – France Fiction in Post

Rotana – $10,000 Cash

 Director : Soudade Kaadan

Producer : Yu-Fai Suen

Cairo Film Connection Awards selected by a jury

“Bullets do not Kill. Silence Does” – Tunisia – France – Doc in Development

Palm hills: Badya – $10,000 Cash

Director : Hind Meddeb

Producer : Michel Zana

“Alam” – Palestine-France-Tunisia – Fiction Film in Post-Production

Etisalat – $10,000 Cash Award

Director : Firas Khoury

Producer: Melik Kochbat

“Ravens of the City” – Egypt – Sudan – Fiction Film In Development

Film Independent: Virtual Consulting for a fiction feature film project in development

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Nour” – Egypt – Fiction Film In Development

Film Independent: Virtual Consulting for a fiction feature film project in development

Director: Sara Shazli

Producer: Marianne Khoury

“Aicha” – Tunisia-France Fiction Film In Development

Arabia Pictures – $10,000 Cash

Director: Mahdi Barsaoui

Producer: Habib Attia

“Bye Bye Tiberias” – Palestine-France – Belgium – Qatar – Doc in Development

Nation Production – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Lina Soualem

Producer: Jean-Marie Nizan 

“In the Land of Aram” – Armenia-Lebanon-France – Fiction In Development

AH Media Production – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Tamara Stepanyan

Producer: Stéphane Jourdain

“On the Hill” – Tunisia – Documentary in Post-Production

Red Sea International Film Festival – $10,000 Cash Award

Director: Belhassen Handous

Producer : Ala Eddine Slim

“Ravens of the City” – Egypt – Sudan – Fiction Film In Development

 Arab Cinema Center – In-kind award

The award is an invitation given to the winning project’s producer to attend the Rotterdam Lab, held on the sidelines of the 2021 International Film Festival Rotterdam – IFFR in the Netherlands

Director: Adham El Sherif

Producer: Mohamed Al Omda

“Mohsen of Iraq” – Iraq – Costa Rica – Documentary in Post-Production

Clakett

$5,000 Cash and In-kind award.  

Director: Ishtar Yasin

“Aicha” – Tunisia-France – Fiction Film In Development

 Lagoonie Film Production – $5,000 Cash Award

 Director: Mahdi Barsaoui

Producer: Habib Attia

“My Driver and I” – KSA-UK – France – Fiction In Development

New Black – $5,000 Cash Award and Color Grading and Offline Editing Facilities

Director: Ahd Kamel

Producer: Georgie Paget 

“The Leftover Ladies” –  Egypt- U.S. – Fiction Film in Development

Sard writing room -$5,000 USD Cash Award and Script Doctoring for a feature fiction project in development

Director: Farida Zahran

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad