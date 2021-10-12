Range Media Partners Names Oliver Riddle as Head of International Content for New Division

Range Media Partners has launched a new international division and hired Oliver Riddle as head of international content.

As head, Riddle will oversee the development and production of Range Media’s international film and television content, with an initial focus on content originating out of Europe. Riddle will join Range manager and producer Caroline Marques in London.

Riddle previously oversaw strategy and operations for Netflix’s international original film team, where he worked closely with David Kosse to build a slate of high-budget European films including Paolo Sorrentino’s “Hand of God.” Prior to his international work, Riddle worked for Netflix’s English language original film team in Los Angeles, providing strategic and financial counsel for Scott Stuber’s feature film slate.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Pete, Rich and the rest of the Range team,” said Riddle. “It was clear from our first conversations that they share my excitement for amplifying international stories to a global audience. They’ve had tremendous success in their first year at Range, and I’m excited to build out Range Media International.”

Founding partner Rich Cook, who previously helped launch WME’s International division, spoke on hiring Riddle as well. “We are thrilled to welcome Oli to Range,” said Cook. “The globalization of content is undeniable, and we’re incredibly excited to launch Range Media International in our continued efforts to embrace voices from around the world and bring their stories to life.”

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Cook, Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra King, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.