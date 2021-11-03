Range Media Partners to Launch iGaming Venture For Star Clients

Range Media Partners, the talent representation company launched by an army of former top agents last year, is jumping into the world of betting and gaming.

The firm announced Wednesday that it will form a joint venture with Game Play Network, a digital platform that lets the majority of U.S. citizens bet money on casino style games and sports-centric content like fantasy drafts.

The goal is to create talent-driven content and licensing opportunities for Range’s brand and celebrity clients (Bradley Cooper, Emilia Clarke and Tom Hardy, to name a few). Range will also work with GPN to develop new marketing strategies and player capabilities, as well as to further enhance the overall player experience.

“This groundbreaking announcement unites Range’s world class talent and brand expertise with Game Play Network’s unparalleled technology and market access. As partners, we are distinctly situated to shape the future in social gaming entertainment,” says Peter Micelli, Range’s CEO and co-founder.

Jack Whigham, a founding partner at Range, added that “the team at GPN is second to none. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with them in one of the fastest growing segments of entertainment. Fusing our talent and their patented technology creates exciting opportunities to connect with a broad audience.”

David Marshall, the CEO of Game Play Network, touted the combined power of his platform’s gambling revenue and the Range roster, calling it a “game changer,” and adding that “individual talent connecting directly with consumers is quickly surpassing traditional means of media distribution. Our vision to introduce games with real money gambling features, connected and super-charged by top talent, seems like a natural and exciting extension.”

Initial clients mulling the opportunity were not immediately disclosed. News of the venture comes over a month after Endeavor announced its $1.2 billion acquisition of OpenBet, a sports gambling platform.