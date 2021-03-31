Randall Park to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Shortcomings’ Adaptation of Graphic Novel

Randall Park is stepping behind the camera for the first time, set to take on directing duties for the upcoming film “Shortcomings.”

Based on Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel, the comedic drama follows a trio of young Bay Area urbanites — Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi and Alice Kim — as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection. Tomine is executing producing the movie and adapting the screenplay.

“I am such a huge fan of Adrian’s work, and I’m very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of ‘Shortcomings,'” Park said. “In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life — the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate.”

Tomine, known for his work in The New Yorker, says he initially resisted the idea of adapting “Shortcomings,” fearing it wouldn’t reflect the “style and spirit” of the material.

“Randall, Roadside Attractions and Imminent Collision immediately impressed me with their passion, insight and vision for this film,” he said. “They have been invaluable partners in the process of translating ‘Shortcomings’ both to the screen as well as to the current time, and I’m honored to be a part of this collaboration.”

“Shortcomings” is a graphic novel by Adrian Tomine

Roadside Attractions will produce “Shortcomings” with Park, Michael Golamco, and Hieu Ho’s Imminent Collision. The project doesn’t have a distributor but plans to go out to buyers in the coming weeks.

Roadside Attractions producers will include co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, senior vice president Jennifer Berman and creative executive Ryan Paine, who brought the project into the company. Ho, Golamco and Park will produce for Imminent Collision.

“With his adaptation of ‘Shortcomings,’ Adrian has proven himself not only a brilliant cartoonist but also a talented screenwriter,” said Berman. “When Randall came to us with a true artist’s vision for telling this story cinematically, everything clicked into place.”

Park had previously directed the series finale of “Fresh Off the Boat,” the ABC sitcom in which he starred as Louis Huang. He also recently appeared on the Marvel series “WandaVision” and in the Netflix romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe.”

Tomine is represented by UTA. Imminent Collision is represented by UTA and Myman Greenspan. Park is additionally managed by Artists First. Roadside Attractions is represented by Sheppard Mullin.