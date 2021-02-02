‘White Tiger’ Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani to Direct Film Adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Novel ‘Amnesty’ for Netflix

Following the successful launch of “The White Tiger,” filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, author Aravind Adiga and Netflix have set their next collaboration. Bahrani will again write, direct and produce the film adaptation of Adiga’s work — this time bringing the author’s 2020 novel, “Amnesty,” to the screen.

“I am thrilled to adapt Aravind’s great new novel, ‘Amnesty.” And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again,” Bahrani said in a statement. Bahrani and Azimi both served as producers on “The White Tiger,” Adiga’s New York Times bestseller and Man Booker Prize-winning novel, which was released by the streamer on Jan. 22.

Bahrani continued: “This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

Set in Australia, the story centers on Danny, an undocumented immigrant who cleans houses. The thriller’s “compelling and timely” plot is set in motion when Danny realizes that he has information about the murder of one of his employers. “Over the course of one tense summer day, Danny plays a cat-and-mouse game with the man he suspects to be the murderer,” a description of the film reads. “But if he speaks up, he will be deported. He is in a moral crisis — what are the obligations of a man who has no rights in this world?”

“I’m delighted that Ramin and Netflix are bringing ‘Amnesty’ to life. ‘Amnesty,’ my most personal novel, evolved in the course of discussions with Ramin over many years,” Adiga said. “It’s my attempt to dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world. I can’t wait to see Ramin’s interpretation on Netflix.”

The filmmaker, also known for “99 Homes” and “Chop Shop,” will produce the film under his Noruz Films banner, alongside Azimi and Hyde Park Entertainment’s Ashok Amritraj. Bahrani most recently produced Alex Camilleri’s drama “Luzzu,” which premiered at Sundance on Jan. 29, as a selection in the world cinema dramatic competition.

Bahrani is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The book deal was brokered by Luke Speed of the Curtis Brown Group.