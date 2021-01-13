Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana to Star in David O. Russell’s Next Movie

Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana have joined the ensemble cast of David O. Russell’s upcoming movie at New Regency.

The untitled film, in which plot details are as vague as the moniker itself, also stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Russell will direct from his own script.

Production is currently underway in Los Angeles. Disney is distributing the film via New Regency’s deal with 20th Century Studios.

Russell is the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning movies “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” He most recently directed “Joy,” the 2015 drama starring Jennifer Lawrence. His other film credits include “Spanking the Monkey,” “Flirting with Disaster,” “Three Kings” and “I Heart Huckabees.”

Malek, who landed an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is appearing next in the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” as the villain Safin. The latest outing for 007 is slated for April 2, but the oft-delayed movie is expected to shift again in the coming weeks. Later this month, his film “The Little Things,” a psychological thriller that also stars Denzel Washington, is debuting on HBO Max and in movie theaters on Jan. 29.

Saldana, who has appeared in three of the highest-grossing movies ever in “Avatar,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” is reprising her role as Neytiri in James Cameron’s sci-fi epic “Avatar 2.” It’s unclear when the sequel, which has been in the works for nearly a decade, will be released. She’s also returning as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” alongside Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer.