Rachel Zegler will play a mysterious, but key role in the “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” the superhero sequel from New Line and DC Comics, starring Zachary Levi.

Zegler is set to star as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story,” with the newcomer beating out 30,000 other applicants for the lead role.

The Wrap was first to report news of Zegler’s casting.

More to come…