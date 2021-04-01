Rachael Leigh Cook to Star in Netflix Movie ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love,’ Eirene Donohue to Write (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachael Leigh Cook will star in the Netflix original film “A Tourist’s Guide to Love,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is based on an original idea of Cook’s with Eirene Donohue set to write the screenplay. In the film, after an unexpected break up, a travel executive (Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Cook will produce in addition to starring. Jim Head of Head First Productions will also produce, with Joel S. Rice and Lydia Storie of Muse Entertainment executive producing.

This is not the first Netflix film Cook has worked on in recent years. She previously starred in and produced the film “Love, Guaranteed” at the streamer. Her other recent roles include the Hallmark films “Cross Country Christmas,” “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” and the three “In the Vineyard” films. She is known for her starring roles in films like “She’s All That,” “Josie and the Pussycats,” and for her voicework in video games in the “Final Fantasy” and “Star Wars: The Old Republic” franchises.

She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and attorney Michael Fuller.

Donohue has sold for features in the past year, including “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” “A Christmas Spark,” and “Christmas Cheer.” She is currently developing her autobiographical spec feature “Time Out” with Lucy Liu, who is attached to direct. She also write “Ladies Man: A Made Movie” for MTV and sold the feature pitch “Girls’ Night Out” to Lionsgate with Laurence Mark Productions.

She is repped by Buchwald and Tantillo Entertainment.