Kristen Bell’s Comedy ‘Queenpins’ Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall.

The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.

Along with the “Queenpins” announcement, STX has set three of its upcoming films — the sports drama “National Champions,” a tense thriller “Violence of Action” and an untitled Guy Ritchie film — for release later this year and next.

“We have been busy building a strong and diverse slate with a number of films from STX and our production partners that will arrive in theaters later this year and the beginning of next,” said Kevin Grayson, STXfilms president of domestic distribution. “Today we are thrilled to add four films to the upcoming release calendar. As moviegoers continue to return to theaters, we are all excited to be back on the big screens and look forward to sharing more programming news soon.”

“National Champions,” a collegiate sports drama starring Stephan James, will release on Nov. 24, 2021. Directted by Ric Roman Waugh, the movie takes place three days before the college football national championship game, as star quarterback LeMarcus James (James) and his teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player’s strike, declaring they won’t compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. J.K. Simmons, Lil Rel Howery, Timothy Olyphant, Kristin Chenoweth and Uzo Aduba co-star.

Chris Pine’s “Violence of Action” is premiering in theaters on Dec. 10. The film’s logline reads: “After being involuntarily discharged from the U.S. Special Forces, James Harper (Pine) decides to support his family by joining a private contracting organization alongside his best friend (Ben Foster) and under the command of a fellow veteran (Kiefer Sutherland). Overseas on a covert mission, Harper must evade those trying to kill him while making his way back home.”

The untitled movie directed by Ritchie will launch theatrically on Jan. 21, 2022. Ritchie, the filmmaker behind “The Gentlemen,” “Sherlock Holmes” and “Aladdin,” is reuniting with Jason Statham for a spy thriller about an operative who has to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that’s being wielded by a billionaire arms broker. The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Josh Hartnett and Hugh Grant.