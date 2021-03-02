‘Pups Alone’ Cast Expands With Rob Schneider, Dolph Lundgren and Nicholas Turturro

Rob Schneider is taking his comedic wits into the vocal booth.

Schneider, Dolph Lundgren (“Creed II”) and Nicholas Turturro (“BlacKkKlansman,” “NYPD Blue”) have joined family comedy “Pups Alone.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum will lend his voice to the live-action feature alongside a cast that includes Jennifer Love Hewitt (“Ghost Whisperer,” “9-1-1”), Keith David (“The Princess and the Frog) and Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train”). Lundgren and Turturro will be on camera. “Pups Alone” comes from an original concept and screenplay by Brandon Burrows and Jason Gruich.

“Rob is an absolute comedic genius,” Burrows said. “I can’t wait to share Dolph and Nick’s brilliant performances in ‘Pups.’ Dolph gives a powerhouse performance. Couldn’t be prouder to have them in the film.”

Burrows also serves as producer for the Alex Merkin-directed film. Courtney Lauren Penn, Andre Relis and Jack Bowyer are executive producers.

“Pups Alone” is in negotiation for a North American Distribution deal. VMI first introduced it to buyers at the 2020 Virtual AFM Market and will continue sales at the 2021 Virtual European Film Market during the first week of March.

Schneider has long been known for his comedies, such as “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Hot Chick” and “Grown Ups.” However, his filmography is also backboned by a roster of animated movies. He previously voiced characters in “Dino Time,” “Wings: Sky Force Heroes,” “Shelby” and “Pups United.”

