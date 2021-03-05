Publicity Veterans Lori Burns, Emmy Chang Join The Lede Company (EXCLUSIVE)

Two veteran entertainment publicity and strategy veterans, Lori Burns and Emmy Chang, have joined public relations and consulting firm The Lede Company.

Burns joins from her post as senior vice president of publicity at STX Films. Chang joins from Warner Bros. Pictures, where she served as director of global publicity and awards.

“Lori and Emmy have the experience and the drive to deliver outstanding results for our clients. They are admired by their peers and have established excellent relationships across the industry. We are thrilled to have them at our side as we grow the company,” said Liz Biber, Lede partner and head of content.

Burns will join the company’s content division, launched last year by Biber. Chang will work in both content and strategic communications, reporting to Biber and Lede partner and co-CEO Sarah Rothman. Both will work with clients to develop and execute strategic and creative PR and awards campaigns for film, television, podcasts and digital content. Chang will also help develop public profiles for the entertainment, media, tech, and creative roster.

Lede Company talent clients include Amy Schumer, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Gael Garcia Bernal, Grimes, Halle Berry, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, and Rihanna. Brands and corporate clients include Anonymous Content, Hello Sunshine, Illumination, Jada and Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc, 88Rising, Audi, and Foot Locker.

“Joining the extraordinary team of communication strategists and publicity professionals at The Lede Company encompasses everything I envisioned for the next chapter in my career. I look forward to collaborating alongside Sarah, Liz and all the incredible ‘Leders,’” said Chang. She’s previously held positions at MGM Picture, Broad Green, The Weinstein Company and Relativity Media. A member of AMPAS, her notable campaigns include those for “Joker,” “Creed II,” “The Imitation Game,” “August: Osage County,” “Crazy Heart,” “Juno.” and “Little Miss Sunshine.”

At STX, Burns led the campaign for Jennifer Lopez’s career-best box office opening “Hustlers,” as well as titles including Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” and the late Chadwick Boseman’s “21 Bridges.” She previously worked at Open Road Pictures (later Global Road) on the best picture Oscar winner “Spotlight,” Jon Favreau’s “Chef,” and the Jake Gyllenhaal films “Nightcrawler” and “End of Watch.” Also an AMPAS member, she’s held roles at BWR, Dan Klores and Associates, and 20th Century Fox.

“I am delighted to join the Content team at The Lede Company to create and execute campaigns with some of the smartest strategists in the business. Liz Biber is someone who I have considered a mentor and I am lucky to be teaming up with her again. With the pandemic changing everyone’s entertainment consumption it is exciting to work across so many different entertainment platforms on behalf of our Lede clients,” said Burns.