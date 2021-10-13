Proximity Media Taps Rebecca Cho as Senior VP of Film Development and Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Proximity Media has hired Rebecca Cho as senior VP of film development and production to help shepherd the burgeoning production company’s slate of film projects.

Cho joins Proximity from Warner Bros., where she served as director of development and worked with the Proximity Media team on the films “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

In her new role, Cho will report to Proximity partners Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, who released a statement announcing her hiring.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Rebecca join the Proximity team,” the partners said. “After having worked closely with her for several years on ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ we know first hand what a brilliant, hands on creative partner she is.”

Cho added: “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Proximity Media. I’ve had the pleasure of working with this fiercely creative and passionate team and can’t wait to continue to build together in this new capacity. Proximity’s commitment to stories that inspire and transform audiences is one that I share and am excited to be able to kick off this new chapter together.”

During her tenure at Warner Bros., Cho also worked on “Clouds” and the upcoming Will Smith-starrer “King Richard,” as well as projects in development or in various stages of production, including “Wonka” (starring Timothée Chalamet), “Barbie” (from Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie) and “Furiosa” (the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, from George Miller). After graduating from UC Irvine, Cho began her career at Fox 2000 and ABC Studios.

Upcoming Proximity projects include the film adaptation of the graphic novel series “Bitter Root,” to be directed by Regina King; “Creed 3,” starring and to be directed by Michael B. Jordan; “Wrong Answer,” written by Ta-Nehisi Coates; and a Marvel series set in “Black Panther’s” Wakanda for Disney Plus, under the company’s multi-year overall television deal with the streamer.