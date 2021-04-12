‘Promising Young Woman’ to Offer Free Screenings for College Students

“Promising Young Woman,” the dark comedy starring Carey Mulligan, will be offered for free to college students.

Focus Features, the film’s backer, has partnered with RAINN, the country’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, to host virtual screenings of the film on April 15. Following the showing, Laverne Cox will moderate a conversation with her co-star Mulligan and Emerald Fennell, who wrote and directed the film.

By bringing the film to students, both Focus and RAINN hope to continue the conversation against sexual assault and violence on college campuses. Statistically, 13% of all students experience sexual assault or rape during their time at school, according to a press release.

“Promising Young Woman” centers on Cassie (Mulligan), a medical school dropout who avenges the death of her best friend, who was raped. The movie, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, has been nominated for five Academy Awards, including best picture.

“Sexual violence can affect not only the survivor, but the people and communities around them,” said Heather Drevna, RAINN’s vice president of communications. “‘Promising Young Woman’ has sparked important conversations about the cultural response to sexual assault, healing, justice and bystander accountability. We thank Focus Features for making ‘Promising Young Woman’ available to college students, who are at increased risk of sexual violence, to continue this critical dialogue.”

Students can RSVP for the free screenings and conversation here, which will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. local time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.