Producers Guild of America Announces 2022 Motion Pictures Nominees – Film News in Brief

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the 2022 document motion picture nominees who will advance to the final round of voting at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 26.

Films nominated include “Ascension,” “The First Wave,” Flee,” “In the Same Breath,” “The Rescue,” “Simple As Water,” “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and “Writing With Fire.”

Nominees for sports, children’s and short form TV programs will be announced on Jan. 13, while the nominees for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, TV series and specials and TV/streamed motion pictures will be announced on Jan. 27.

The 2022 Producers Guild of America awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Winners will be honored during the 33rd Annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony on Feb. 26, 2022