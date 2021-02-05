Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says ‘White Tiger’ on Track for 27 Million Viewers in First Month on Netflix

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced that her latest film “The White Tiger’ is on track for 27 million viewers in its first month on Netflix.

Chopra Jonas stars in and executive produced Ramin Bahrani’s “The White Tiger,” which debuted on the streamer Jan. 22. Since then, according to Chopra Jonas’ social media post, the film has reached the number one position on Netflix’s Top 10 film list in 64 countries and estimates say it will be seen by 27 million households in its first four weeks.

“It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. #TheWhiteTiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring,” Chopra Jonas wrote.

The film, from writer-director Ramin Bahrani, was represented on BAFTA’s long list, announced Thursday, in seven categories, including picture, director and Chopra Jonas and Gourav’s performances. Gourav is also nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best male lead.

Bahrani, “White Tiger” author Aravind Adiga and Netflix have already partnered to produce their next project, an adaptation of Arvaind’s 2020 novel “Amnesty.

