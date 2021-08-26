‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Priah Ferguson Joins Marlon Wayans’ Halloween Adventure-Comedy for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“Stranger Things” breakout Priah Ferguson is sticking to the spooky (and spunky) theme, signing on to star opposite Marlon Wayans in his upcoming Halloween adventure-comedy movie for Netflix.

Ferguson stars in the yet-to-be-titled movie as a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc. In order to save the town, she must team up with the last person she’d want to — her skeptical father (Wayans).

Ferguson is best known for playing Erica Sinclair on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” joining the show in its second season, with Season 4 set to premiere in 2022. Ferguson received a SAG award nomination in 2020 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama. The actor is repped by People Store; Industry Entertainment; Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; and Narrative.

The new movie will be directed by Jeff Wadlow (“Truth or Dare”) from a script by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger and John R. Morey.

In addition to starring in the project, Wayans will also produce alongside his longtime producing and writing partner Rick Alvarez, under their Ugly Baby Productions banner. Nathan Reimann will also produce the film, with Wadlow as an executive producer.

Just as the movie continues Ferguson’s relationship with Netflix, the project also continues the streamer’s association with Wayans, who starred in and produced the 2019 comedy “Sextuplets” (where he plays all six main characters), as well as the 2017 groundhog day rom-com “Naked.”

Wadlow and Reimann are also repeat players at Netflix. Wadlow directed the 2016 movie “True Memoirs of an International Assassin,” starring Kevin James, while Reimann produced “Sextuplets.”