Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey, Katy Perry, Amanda Gorman, Lorde to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Variety’s 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles honorees include Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, Lorde, Rita Moreno and Katy Perry.

Power of Women: Los Angeles will return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on Sept. 30. In partnership with Lifetime, the event will gather the honorees along with other women working in media and entertainment to celebrate their philanthropy.

Each honoree will be featured on the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue on Sept. 29, which will also include the annual Women’s Impact Report highlighting 50 women who impacted the media and entertainment industry this year. Variety has also partnered with Sweet to give each honoree an NFT of their cover and each event attendee an NFT of their invitation in their gift bags.

“Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honorees,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, president and group publisher of Variety. “We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honorees and all the women profiled in our Women’s Impact Report.”

“Despite the extraordinarily challenging time in our world, the passion that these honorees continue to have in their philanthropic work is incredibly admirable,” said Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming for Lifetime & LMN. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Variety in celebrating the honorees and all the powerful women in media.”

Dungey took over as the chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in Oct. 2020, making her the first woman to run television operations in the studio’s history. She is being honored for her work with the Children’s Institute. Gorman is the writer and activist whomade headlines earlier this year when she read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, the youngest poet ever to do so. She is being honored for her work with WriteGirl, of which she is an alumnus. Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lorde, whose third studio album “Solar Power” was released in August, receives recognition for her collaboration with 350 Aotearoa. Moreno is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Peabody Award-winning actress and will be featured in two upcoming films, biographical documentary “Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It” and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story,” as well as the upcoming animated miniseries “Maya and the Three.” Her work with RotaCare Bay Area/Richmond Clinic earned her the Power of Women honor. Perry is a pop star, songwriter and “American Idol” judge with a Las Vegas residency beginning on Dec. 29 of this year, who receives the honor for her own arts charity, Firework Foundation.

Cadillac is a premium sponsor of Power of Women: Los Angeles. Supporting partners include City National Bank, Deloitte and iHeartMedia.

Variety will take enhanced safety measures in accordance with COVID-19 regulations across the state. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. Variety holds the safety of their guests and staff as their highest priority and is closely monitoring any and all changes to California health guidelines.