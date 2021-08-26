‘The Power of the Dog’ Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Whistles His Way Through First Clip From Netflix Film

Ahead of its upcoming premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The only film to be screening at all of the fall festivals (Telluride, Toronto and New York), the film is one of the awards season’s most anticipated titles.

Based on the novel by Thomas Savage, the film is set in 1925 and tells the story of Montana ranchers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons), the former of which stokes fear in those around him. However, when George marries Rose (Dunst), a widower, and brings her home with her son Peter (Smit-McPhee), Phil takes the boy under his wing, bringing unexpected consequences.

Oscar-winner Campion, who won for original screenplay for “The Piano” (1993), assembles an ensemble of talented actors. Cumberbatch, who has three other film projects this year — “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the already released “The Courier” — has one Academy Award nomination under his belt for Morten Tyldum’s “The Imitation Game” (2014) for best actor.

Dunst and Plemons have received their fair share of critical acclaim over their careers, including turns in “Melancholia” (2011) from Lars Von Trier and last year’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020) from Charlie Kaufman. Smit-McPhee blasted onto the scene over a decade ago in “The Road” (2009) from John Hillcoat and has steadily progressed as one of Hollywood’s young talents. The rest of the supporting cast includes Thomasin McKenzie (“Leave No Trace”), Frances Conroy (“Joker”), Keith Carradine (“Nashville”) and Adam Beach (“Flags of Our Fathers”).

Her first project since 2009, Campion also puts together skilled artisans such as Oscar-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood (“Phantom Thread”), who has two crafts to champion this year, including the upcoming “Spencer” from Pablo Larrain. Not just writing and directing the drama, Campion also serves as one of the producers, along with Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian and best picture-winning duo Emile Sherman and Iain Canning (“The King’s Speech”).

“The Power of the Dog” will be released in select theaters on Nov. 17 and debut on Netflix on Dec. 1. Watch the trailer below.