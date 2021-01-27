Vertical Acquires Horror-Thriller ‘Phobias,’ Where Five Directors Tackle Great Fears

“Phobias,” a group-directed genre title about our worst fears, has sold North American distribution rights to Vertical Entertainment.

The anthology film features the directorial debuts of three women — Jess Varley, Maritte Go, and actor Camilla Belle. They’re joined by Chris von Hoffman (“Monster Party”) and Joe Sill (“Stray”).

The film follows five dangerous patients at a government testing facility, all suffering from extreme phobias. A crazed doctor attempts to weaponize these anxieties. Vertical is hoping for a theatrical release and a digital platform rollout in March.

“Phobias” stars Leonardo Nam (“Westworld”), Hana Mae Lee (“Pitch Perfect”), Alexis Knapp (“The Knocking”), Lauren Miller Rogen (“For A Good Time, Call…”), Martina Garcia (“Narcos”) and Grammy winner Macy Gray. The directors collaborated on the script with Broderick Engelhard.

Eric B. Fleischman of Defiant Studios and Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures produced the film along with director Varley. The project is executive produced by Radio Silence, the filmmaking team behind “Ready or Not” and the upcoming sequel to “Scream.”

Flesichman and Fadida are were among the first producers to return to production last year in the thick of coronavirus lockdowns.

“The subject of fear and people controlling fear has never been more relevant. We’re excited to bring this unique horror film to the world with such a diverse group of filmmakers” Fleischman said.

Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical, said the “talented team of directors and ensemble cast have woven a gripping anthology that captures fear in the utmost unsettling way. ‘Phobias’ is sure to stay with audiences long after the end credits roll.”

Mickey Gooch. Jr, Victor Shapiro and Andre Druskeit also serve as executive producers. Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical Entertainment negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.