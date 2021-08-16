Philip Ettinger, Daniel Diemer Starring in ‘Little Brother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Philip Ettinger and Daniel Diemer will star in “Little Brother,” a new indie dramedy that is heading into production. The debut feature film is from Korean-American writer and director, Sheridan O’Donnell.

“Little Brother” follows Jake, played by Diemer, as he drives his older brother Pete, played by Ettinger, home for a family intervention after his most recent suicide attempt. While on the drive, the two brothers struggle to come to terms with the past, while trying to survive and cope with the present. “Little Brother” is inspired by a close friend of O’Donnell’s, who took his own life — with the film aiming to destigmatize and push conversations surrounding mental health and suicide.

Ettinger co-starred in HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True,” alongside Mark Ruffalo, and was the lead in the film, “The Evening Hour,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released this August. Prior to those appearance, Ettinger co-starred in Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” alongside Ethan Hawke. Diemer starred in the Netflix film, “The Half of It,” and just wrapped production on “Spurcell” with Alec Baldwin.

O’Donnell was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa — a rare condition which causes legal blindness — in January of last year, and hopes the film will serve as a positive example for filmmakers with disabilities. “Little Brother” will be his feature debut.

Production is slated for an Aug. start in Albuquerque, NM. Dylan Matlock & JP Ouellette’s Circa 1888 will produce alongside Chris Dodds’ Made By Limbo and Mary Haarmeyer’s & Keagan Karnes’ 19 Twelve Films.

Ettinger is represented by Innovative Artists and Brookside Artist Management; Diemer is represented by Gersh, Nuance Talent Management and Atlas Artists.