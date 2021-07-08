IFC Films, Bankside Films Backing Peter Strickland’s ‘Flux Gourmet’ Starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie (EXCLUSIVE)

“Flux Gourmet,” the new film from Peter Strickland, will be released by IFC Films in North America. The movie, which is backed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology, quietly wrapped production. The cast, which has not previously been announced, includes Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” fame and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie.

“Flux Gourmet” reunites IFC Films with Strickland — the indie studio previously collaborated with the auteur on his English-language debut “Berberian Sound System” and his follow-up feature “The Duke of Burgundy.” A24 released his most recent film 2018’s “In Fabric.”

IFC Films will release “Flux Gourmet” in 2022. The film is set at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance, a collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders.

“‘Flux Gourmet’ came about through a personal frustration with how alimentary disorders or food allergies have been comically portrayed in some films, and without wanting to embark on a finger-wagging mission, I wanted to write something devoted to the disruptions of the stomach whilst attempting to maintain a degree of dignity to deeply private and embarrassing symptoms,” said Strickland in a statement.

The film’s cast also include Ariane Labed (“Alps”), Fatma Mohamed (“Berberian Sound Studio”), and Makis Papadimitriou (“Chevalier”). Leo Bill and Richard Bremmer co-star. IFC Films doesn’t usually get involved in films this early in their production, so the move is a sign of the confidence it has in Strickland’s vision.

“Peter Strickland’s films are unmistakable in their visual style and brilliant narratives and he consistently confronts audiences in a way that challenges and rewards each time,” said IFC Films president Arianna Bocco in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue to work with such a singular talent as Peter, and to partner with Bankside Films and the incredible filmmaking team who worked so hard to get this film off the ground.”

IFC Films will be a major presence at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with three films in competition. They include Jacques Audiard’s black-and-white drama “Paris, 13th District,” Mia Hansen-Løve’s English-language melodrama “Bergman Island” and Paul Verhoeven’s period drama “Benedetta.”

“Flux Gourmet” was produced by Serena Armitage of Red Breast Productions and Pietro Greppi of Lunapark Pictures, and co-financed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology. Serving as executive producers are Arianna Bocco and Betsy Rodgers of IFC Films, Stephen Kelliher & Sophie Green of Bankside Films, Phil Hunt & Compton Ross of Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology, Ian Benson of Blue Bear. Bankside Films will handle international sales.

“Following ‘In Fabric,’ we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Peter Strickland, one the most original and commanding voices in cinema today,” said Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with IFC Films on this film from its very inception and to be working with them as financiers and executive producers on the project.”