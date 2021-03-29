Peter Berg’s Film 44 Sets First-Look Deal With Netflix

Peter Berg’s Film 44 has set a new first-look deal with Netflix, under which Berg will produce and direct live-action films and series for the streamer.

The new deal follows the success of last year’s “Spenser Confidential,” which Berg produced and directed at Netflix. The action film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, was a massive hit, with Netflix reporting 85 million members watching the film in its first four weeks.

“For me, in this moment, Netflix is the perfect creative fit,” Berg said in a statement. “I could not be more excited to get to work!”

The filmmaker and his scripted entertainment banner Film 44 have produced films such as “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Mile 22,” “The Rundown,” “Hancock” and “Friday Night Lights” (both the 2004 feature film and the Emmy-winning television adaptation). Berg also served as executive producer and director of HBO’s “The Leftovers” and “Ballers.” Berg has directed a wide array of projects, ranging from Super Bowl commercials to documentaries and docuseries, under his Film 45 banner (for non-scripted entertainment) and Film 47 (commercial and branded entertainment).

Next up, Berg will executive produce and direct the Netflix scripted drama “Painkiller,” which traces the origins of the opioid epidemic.

Brian Wright, Netflix’s head of overall deals, said, “Pete Berg has created iconic television. Authentic, visceral and kinetic, Berg’s style has elevated storytelling for years and we are proud to welcome him to Netflix.”

“Pete makes movies that captivate and thrill us. He can put a fresh spin on classic and beloved characters like he did with ‘Spenser Confidential,’ as well as find and tell original stories that entertain the world,” Tendo Nagenda, vice president of Netflix film, added. “We’re thrilled to have him and Film 44 officially at Netflix.”

In addition to Berg’s successful partnership with Netflix on “Spenser Confidential,” he and Netflix film chief Scott Stuber have their own long history. The pair first worked together on 2007’s “The Kingdom,” following by “Battleship” (2012) and “Patriots Day” (2016). Berg also recently worked with another “Battleship” collaborator, Rihanna, on a new documentary about the actor, singer and entrepreneur, which is set to be released by Amazon.

Additionally, the filmmaker is currently developing “The Colonel’s Wife,” which he will write, direct and produce.

Berg is repped by WME.