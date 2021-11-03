‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Sequel Coming in 2023, Spinoff TV Series in the Works

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” is getting a sequel.

Paramount Pictures will release the film in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. Unlike the first movie, which debuted on Paramount Plus on the same day as its theatrical release as a concession to the pandemic, the upcoming animated adventure will play exclusively in theaters.

The “PAW Patrol” empire is continuing to expand. Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment, the companies behind the pre-school powerhouse franchise, have announced a new television spinoff series for one of the main pups to debut in 2023.

“We loved telling a deeper ‘PAW Patrol’ story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world,” said Spin Master Entertainment’s president Jennifer Dodge. “Judging by the exit polls, audience scores and positive critical reception, everyone had as much fun watching it, and rewatching it, as we did making it. We’re looking forward to taking kids on a new adventure in the second film with our partners and can’t wait to further expand our storytelling with one of the fan-favorite pups in our spinoff.”

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” premiered in August and generated $40 million at the domestic box office and $135 million globally. Several cast members from the hit children’s TV series reprised their roles in the film, with Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry joining the cast and lending their voices to the courageous animals and leaders of Adventure City. The story centers on a young boy named Ryder and some courageous canines who band together to save the bustling metropolis from the evil Mayor Humdinger. It was surprisingly well received by youngsters, parents and, yes, even critics. Variety’s Courtney Howard called the film a “gripping, inspiring animated thriller.”

“Just as the first movie’s success in theaters and streaming confirmed ‘PAW Patrol’s’ status and power as a top, globally loved franchise, this second theatrical release paired with the property’s very first television spinoff will mark another major step in creating a universe of characters and stories to reach even more fans everywhere,” said Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. “We here at Paramount and Nickelodeon are focused on keeping the momentum going with our great partners at Spin Master to keep giving kids and families more ‘PAW Patrol’ adventures across multiple mediums.”

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” director Cal Brunker will return for the follow-up film. Dodge will serve as a producer with Laura Clunie, Spin Master’s senior VP of development and feature film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master’s senior VP of entertainment production and operations. Executive producers include Ronnen Harary, Spin Master’s co-founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master’s executive VP, and Peter Schlessel.