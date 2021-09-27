‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer: Bradley Cooper Stars in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Coming-of-Age Movie

The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” is here.

The film will have a limited release on Nov. 26 and expand nationwide on Dec. 25. Set in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley during the 1970s, “Licorice Pizza” stars Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Valley native Alana Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman, who will make his feature debut.

Cooper will play a Hollywood director, while Hoffman will play a child actor and Safdie will play a politician running for office. Cooper’s character appears to be playing Jon Peters, the former hairdresser and film producer, who instructs Hoffman’s character on the intricacies of pronouncing his girlfriend Barbra Streisand’s last name.

A nostalgic reference for teens in the 1970s, Licorice Pizza was a beloved chain of record stories in Southern California that offered free licorice, comfy couches and racks of music magazines along with all the top albums.

The trailer of the film, which previously had a working title of Soggy Bottom, debuted in front of an “American Graffiti” showing in London and in Los Angeles during a double feature at American Cinematheque’s Los Feliz 3 location.

Anderson wrote the script and produced the film with Sara Murphy. The project, distributed by United Artists Releasing, was backed by MGM, in association with Bron Creative and Anderson’s Ghoulardi Film Company.

Filming for “Licorice Pizza” began in Encino, Calif. in August 2020 and wrapped in November. The film marks the celebrated filmmaker’s ninth feature, following “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” (the director’s breakthrough project, also set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley), “Magnolia,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master,” “Inherent Vice” and “Phantom Thread.”

“Phantom Thread,” starring Daniel Day Lewis, Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville, earned Anderson his third best director Oscar nomination, as well as a best picture nod. Anderson has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including screenplay nods for “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Inherent Vice.”

Cooper also recently wrapped filming on “Nightmare Alley,” Guillermo del Toro’s psychological thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.

Watch the trailer below.