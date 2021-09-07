Paul Schrader to Receive Zurich Lifetime Achievement Honor – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Paul Schrader for his life’s work, which includes the screenplays for Martin Scorsese‘s “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ,” and the films he directed, including “American Gigolo,” “Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters,” “The Comfort of Strangers” and “First Reformed.”

Schrader will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in person at Zurich Convention Center on Oct. 1 before presenting his new film “The Card Counter,” which bowed at the Venice Film Festival. He will also deliver a masterclass.

“I am pleased to be honored by a very hip film festival in the beautiful city of Zurich,” said Schrader. “I have many fond memories and friends there, and am appreciative that this honor will allow me to visit those”.

“It is a dream for me as a cinephile to pay homage to Paul Schrader at the ZFF. Paul makes American cinema the way we love it: entertaining and socially critical at the same time,” said festival artistic director Christian Jungen.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video has announced an upcoming Spanish soccer documentary titled “Otra forma de entender la vida,” “Another Way of Understanding Life” in English, chronicling and celebrating the 2020-21 La Liga championship winning season of Atlético de Madrid. The documentary will feature clips and interviews collected throughout the remarkable season, including appearances from superstar players such as Luis Suárez, Jan Oblak, Joao Félix and club captain Koke, as well as coach Diego Pablo Simeone and several other members of the club. The documentary was produced by Atleti Studios in collaboration with TBS. It joins an expanding list of original sports-based factual productions at Amazon including “Six Dreams,” the Sports Emmy-nominated “All or Nothing” series and “La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos.” “Otra forma de entender la vida” will launch globally on Sept. 10 in more than 200 territories and will be available with subtitles in several languages. – Jamie Lang

“The Detective is Already Dead”

Meanwhile, Me Watch, a Singapore streaming platform owned by public broadcaster Mediacorp, has stuck a deal with KC Global Media Asia to license Japanese anime, drama and variety shows from Animax and GEM. Anime shows in the deal include “The Detective is Already Dead,” “Golden Kamuy,” “Shadows House” and “Cells at Work.” GEM shows include thriller “Voice II,” crime drama “Police Novice” and documentary-style variety show “What’s Daddy!” All content from Animax and GEM will be streamed in their original Japanese audio and accompanied with English subtitles. MeWatch will create a separate subscription price for the package. Headed by former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global owns a portfolio of pay-TV channels in South-East Asia and Korea, including AXN, anime channel Animax, South Korea’s ONE and Japanese entertainment channel GEM. – Patrick Frater