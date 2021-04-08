Paul Dano Joins Steven Spielberg’s Family Film as Director’s Fictional Father

Paul Dano will join Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film about his family, playing a version of Spielberg’s father, Arnold.

The project is loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with Williams playing a version of his mother, and Rogen playing a version of his favorite uncle. Each of the characters will have their own unique voices separate from the real people that serve as their inspiration.

The rest of the cast will largely be filled with young actors of varying ages, including the role of the boy inspired by Spielberg himself — though that character will not be named Steven.

Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay with regular collaborator Tony Kushner, and they are both also producing the film with Kristie Macosko Krieger. Production will start in the summer, with a release planned for 2022.

The director’s next project is another collaboration with Kushner, an adaptation of the musical “West Side Story” starring Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony. The film was originally due to open last December, but was pushed to Dec. 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dano will next appear as the Ridler in “The Batman,” which is due to open on March 4, 2022 from director Matt Reeves.

More to come.