Patty Jenkins Steps Back From Directing Gal Gadot’s ‘Cleopatra,’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s’ Kari Skogland to Take Over

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” reunion will have to wait.

Jenkins has relinquished directing duties for “Cleopatra,” a historical drama featuring Gadot as the legendary queen of Egypt. Kari Skogland, who recently directed Marvel’s TV series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is taking over filmmaking duties.

Jenkins isn’t departing the project entirely. She will remain involved in a producing role as she pivots attention to her next two projects, “Wonder Woman 3” and “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.”

Paramount Pictures is backing “Cleopatra,” which remains in development at the studio. Paramount won the rights to the project last year, reportedly beating out Apple, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix.

Skogland has directed several independent films, including the 2008 crime thriller “Fifty Dead Men Walking,” 2007’s drama “The Stone Angel” starring Ellen Burstyn, and 2002’s revenge chiller “Liberty Stands Still” with Wesley Snipes. Her experience is mostly rooted in television, in which she’s directed episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Americans” and “House of Cards.”

Along with Jenkins, producers include Gadot, Chuck Roven and Jaron Varsano.

Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island”) will write the screenplay, in addition to serving as an executive producer.

Skogland is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

