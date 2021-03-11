Patti Harrison Joins Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum in Paramount’s ‘Lost City of D’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Patti Harrison has joined the cast of the Paramount Pictures romantic adventure “The Lost City of D.”

Starring opposite the previously-announced Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Harrison comes on board in a role still under wraps. Adam and Aaron Nee are directing from a script by Dana Fox. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner, with Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is also attached to produce via Exhibit A.

“Lost City of D” follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock), who was was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

The buzzy-writer performer recently headlined the 2021 Sundance Film Festival selection “Together Together” with Ed Helms, which was acquired by Bleecker Street and opens April 23.

She also made history in March as the first trans actor to voice a character in a Disney film, the animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and appeared in the 2018 Blake Lively film “A Simple Favor.” In the TV space, Harrison is a recurring character on Aidy Bryant’s Hulu series “Shrill” and has guest starred on “BoJack Horseman” and HBO’s “High Maintenance.” Selected as one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch in 2019, she has also served in writers rooms for Jason Segel’s “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and Nick Kroll’s “Big Mouth.”

Harrison is repped by UTA and management firm Rise.