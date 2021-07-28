New York City’s Paris Theater to Reopen in August

The Paris Theater, a beloved arthouse cinema in New York City, is reopening its doors next month.

To celebrate its return on Aug. 6, filmmaker Radha Blank is curating a slate of repertory titles to screen alongside her directorial debut “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” Her movie, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, is playing through Aug. 12.

The Paris opened in 1948 and is the only single-screen movie theater in Manhattan. Netflix acquired the 545-seat venue in 2019 and, prior to COVID-19, held premieres, special events and screenings of its films in the storied institution, which is just south of Central Park.

“I made ‘Forty-Year-Old Version’ in 35mm Black & White in the spirit of the many great films that informed my love of cinema,” says Blank. “I’m excited to show the film in 35mm as intended and alongside potent films by fearless filmmakers who inspired my development as a storyteller and expanded my vision of what’s possible in the landscape of cinema. That ‘Forty-Year-Old Version’ gets to screen alongside them at the Paris theater, a N.Y. beacon for cinema, makes it all the more special.”

Along with her film, Blank selected the following titles to screen: John Cassavetes’s “Shadows” (35mm), Sidney Lumet’s “Dog Day Afternoon” (35mm), Andrea Arnold’s “Fish Tank” (35mm), Kathleen Collins’s “Losing Ground” (Digital) followed by a discussion with Kathleen Collins’ daughter, Nina Collins, Nick Castle’s “Tap” (35mm), Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” (4K Digital), Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman” (35mm), Hal Ashby’s “The Last Detail” (Digital), Robert Townsend’s “Hollywood Shuffle” (35mm) followed by a video conversation with Townsend.

Following the opening week engagement, the theater will play films that premiered at the Paris. Curated by Paris Theater programmer David Schwartz, the collection of movies leargely focus on romance and relationships. See the slate below:

Claude Lelouch’s A Man and a Woman

Bertrand Blier’s Get Out Your Handkerchiefs (Digital)

Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet (Digital)

Louis Malle’s The Lovers (35mm)

Whit Stillman’s Metropolitan (35mm) (with Stillman in person)

Albert & David Maysles’s Grey Gardens (Digital)

Jean-Luc Godard’s Vivre Sa Vie (35mm)

Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Amélie (35mm)

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble With Harry (35mm)

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding (35mm) and The Namesake (35mm)

James Ivory’s Room With A View (Digital)

Ira Deutchman’s Searching for Mr. Rugoff (with Ira Deutchman in person)

Marcel Carne’s Children of Paradise (35mm)

Todd Haynes’s Carol (35mm)

Roger Vadim’s ….And God Created Woman (35mm)

Pietro Germi’s Divorce Italian Style (35mm)

Henri-Georges Clouzot’s The Wages of Fear (35mm)

Jacques Becker’s Casque D’Or (35mm)

Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (35mm)

Orson Welles’s Othello (Digital)

Luis Buñuel’s Viridiana (35mm) and Belle de Jour (35mm)

Just Jaeckin’s Emmanuelle (DCP)

James Ivory’s Maurice (Digital) and Howards End (Digital)

Jean-Charles Tacchella’s Cousin Cousine (Digital)

Alain Tanner’s La Salamandre (Digital)

Terence Davies’s The House of Mirth (35mm)

Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name (Digital)

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story (35mm)