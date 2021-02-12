×
‘Paranormal Activity’ Getting Reboot From Will Eubank, Christopher Landon

Courtesy of Blumhouse Productions

Will Eubank and Chrisotpher Landon are teaming up to direct a new “Paranormal Activity” film for Paramount Players, set for release on March 4, 2022.

Eubank will helm the project, described as a “new, unexpected retooling” of the highly lucrative franchise. Landon returns to write his fifth “Paranormal” movie and will executive produce.

Blumhouse Productions founder and CEO Jason Blum and creator Oren Peli will produce the film with Steven Schneider as an executive producer.

Paramount and Blum teamed for the original “Paranormal Activity” in 2009, which was famously produced on a micro budget and went on to gross more than $190 million worldwide, spawning five sequels.

More to come.

