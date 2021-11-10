Paramount Pictures Hires Jenny Tartikoff as Communications Chief

Paramount Pictures has appointed Jenny Tartikoff as executive VP of global communications.

She is replacing Chris Petrikin, who recently stepped down from his role as executive VP of global communication and corporate branding at Paramount Pictures. The reshuffling comes on the heels of the news that Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is overtaking Jim Gianopulos as president and CEO of Paramount Pictures.

Tartikoff begins in her role on Nov. 15. As the head of communications, she will report to Robbins and will oversee all the studio’s corporate communication strategies including media relations, executive and internal communications and corporate social responsibility.

“Jenny is a seasoned and skilled communications executive with broad and deep experience in Hollywood and a strong network of industry relationships,” Robbins said. “She brings a rare combination of a strategic approach with the tactical acumen to match, and I’m looking forward to working with her to bring all of that to bear on behalf of Paramount Pictures.”

Prior to joining Paramount, Tartikoff was head of content and advertising communications at Spotify. Ahead of that, she spent five years at Universal Pictures as senior VP of global communications before departing her position in 2020. She began her career as a press manager at CBS News and later held posts at New York-based communications company Rubenstein and NBC News Communications.

“Paramount Pictures is one of the most iconic and treasured film studios,” said Tartikoff. “I couldn’t be more excited to join Brian, his leadership team, and the entire organization as we launch an incredible slate of movies, and together, build on the studio’s rich legacy.”