‘My Little Pony’ Movie Skipping Theaters to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Little Pony,” an animated movie aimed at family audiences, is heading to Netflix.

Paramount Pictures was originally set to distribute the film, which had been scheduled to open in theaters on Sept. 24, 2021. Hasbro’s entertainment studio Entertainment One produced the movie and will retain distribution rights in China.

Though the exact release date is unclear, “My Little Pony” is expected to land on Netflix later this year.

In the wake of ongoing movie theater closures, Hollywood studios have continued to either postpone their upcoming films or send them to streaming services. Paramount has sold several titles to streamers amid the pandemic, including Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s “Coming 2 America,” Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan. Elsewhere, Disney moved “Mulan, “Soul” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” to Disney Plus, and Warner Bros. arranged for the studio’s 2021 theatrical slate to debut simultaneously on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Netflix has been focused on ramping up content for younger viewers in an effort to compete with the abundance of kid-and-family friendly offerings on Disney Plus. As of late, the streamer has acquired “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run” internationally, as well as the animated Lord and Miller film “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” and “Wish Dragon.”

Netflix’s original animated features include “Klaus,” “The Willoughbys” and Glen Keane’s “Over the Moon.” It also has several youth-focused projects in the works, such as Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.”

Hasbro’s My Little Pony, an equestrian-themed toy line that is popular with young girls, has been the subject of numerous direct-to-TV films or television series. In 2017, Lionsgate released a feature-length fantasy film titled “My Little Pony: The Movie” in theaters. Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber and Uzo Aduba lent their voices to the cartoon, which generated more than $60 million globally on a $6.5 million budget.

Robb Cullen and Jose Ucha directed the upcoming installment with Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis served as producers.