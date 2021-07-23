‘Jackie Brown’ Icon Pam Grier Joins Cast of ‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Pam Grier is set to star in the prequel to Paramount’s 2019 horror film “Pet Sematary.”

Grier joins a cast that includes Jackson White (“Mrs. Fletcher”), Forrest Goodluck (” The Revenant”), Jack Mulhern (“Mare of Easttown”), Natalie Alyn Lind (” The Goldbergs”) and Isabella Star LeBlanc. The upcoming “Pet Sematary” will serve as an origin story to the Stephen King novel about a family that discovers a rather disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home.

The movie, which still doesn’t have a title, begins shooting in August and will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus, the recently rebranded streaming service from ViacomCBS, on an undetermined date. It is set up at Paramount Players, a division of Paramount that specializes in genre fare.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Lindsey Beer, who previously wrote the screenplay to Netflix’s coming-of-age movie “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” and created the Netflix TV series “The Magic Order.” “Pet Sematary” screenwriter Jeff Buhler is returning to write the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura (“Transformers”) and Mark Vahradian will serve as producers.

Despite mixed reviews, 2019’s “Pet Sematary” remake was successful at the box office, grossing more than $100 million globally on a $21 million budget. It had a much better turnout than the critically derided 1989 adaptation, which generated $57.5 million globally on an $11.5 million budget.

Popular on Variety

Grier is famous for starring in a string of 1970s action and blaxploitation films, including “Foxy Brown,” Coffy,” “The Big Bird Cage” and “Friday Foster.” She received further acclaim for “Jackie Brown,” the Quentin Tarantino classic in which Grier portrayed a flight attendant who finds herself at a life-threatening crossroads. On the TV front, Grier is known for roles in the Showtime series “The L Word” and ABC’s sitcom “Bless This Mess.”