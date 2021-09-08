Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker, Lily McInerny to Star in Jamie Dack’s ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gretchen Mol, Jonathan Tucker and newcomer Lily McInerny are set to star in “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” from director Jamie Dack.

Based on Dack’s short of the same name — which debuted as a Cinéfondation selection at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival — “Palm Trees and Power Lines” is a coming-of-age drama about a disconnected teenage girl named Lea (McInerny) who enters a relationship with a man twice her age. Lea sees him as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem.

Dack makes her feature directorial debut with the project, which is a recipient of the 2021 Panavision new filmmaker grant. “Palm Trees and Power Lines” was also produced by a female-led crew. Dack wrote the screenplay with Audrey Findlay and produced the movie alongside Leah Chen Baker. Spirit Award-nominated director of photography Chananun Chotrungroj shot the feature.

Mol will next be seen in the upcoming Showtime series “American Gigolo.” The actor is best known for her work in “Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “3:10 to Yuma.” Tucker’s recent credits include Nick Cassavetes’ “God Is a Bullet” and starring as Jay Kulina on “Kingdom.”

Newcomer McInerny is a 21-year-old New York-based actor, writer and producer who attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts for drama before studying film, theater and creative writing at Bennington College. She was named first runner-up in the 2016 National Shakespeare Competition and acted in Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” music video. In 2019, she produced the short film “Speech Therapy” through Brown University’s motion picture fellowship.

Dack is a filmmaker and photographer based in Brooklyn, N.Y. She received her MFA from New York University’s Tisch Graduate Film Program, is a recipient of a Hollywood Foreign Press Association grant and is a 2020 Film Independent Fast Track fellow.

Dack, McKnerny and Mol are represented by ICM Partners. Mol is also repped by John Carrabino, with McInerny additionally repped by Brookside Artist Management. Tucker is represented by UTA and Management 360.