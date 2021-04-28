Palm Springs ShortFest Returns as California’s First 2021 In-Theater Event

Palm Spring Shortfest will be the first film festival of 2021 in California to hold all of its screenings in-theater when the event takes place at the Camelot Theatres (Palm Springs Cultural Center) from June 22 to 28.

The Palm Springs International Film Society plans to work closely with the Camelot Theatres to ensure the safety of attendees through stringent cleaning protocols for screening rooms and public areas. In addition, theatergoers will be required to wear masks. As the event approaches, screening capacity will be determined by city, county and state guidelines. It occurs just one week after the anticipated reopening of California on June 15, should hospitalization rates continue to be stable and low and the vaccine supply remains sufficient.

The ShortFest return will bring together the standard in-person festival and last year’s virtual format. Along with the in-person screenings, the ShortFest Forum will return with virtual classes and panels, which will feature industry representatives and filmmakers, including international filmmakers unable to attend in-person. Passes for the festival go on sale on May 17, with the schedule and tickets available the first week of June.

Accredited industry guests will have premiere virtual access to the ShortFest Film market library that comprises thousands of submissions. Festival winners, including five Academy Award-qualifying awards, will be announced on June 27. The final day, June 28, will be dedicated to a screening of the Best of Fest shorts.

The 2021 Palm Springs International Film Festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, it forged ahead with a virtual film awards ceremony to honor the year’s best in cinema. It will return next year as a full in-person event.