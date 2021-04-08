Palm Springs Film Festival Sets 2022 Dates

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will return on Jan. 6, 2022, and run through Jan. 17, 2022.

Festivities will kick off with the Film Awards Gala on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Film screenings will begin the following day, on Jan. 7, including the opening night presentation that evening. It will finish off with Best of Fest on Jan. 17. Passes will go on sale for the gala and festival on Aug. 1.

Each year, the Palm Springs Film Festival welcomes more than 130,000 attendees to witness its lineup of new and celebrated international features and documentaries. Its mission is to nurture and encourage new filmmaking talent, honor the masters of world cinema and expand audience horizons. The gala alone brings in 2,500 guests and celebrates the year’s best cinematic achievements.

The event will be a welcome return to Palm Springs, as this year’s gala took place virtually. Initially slated to open on Jan. 7, the festival pushed back its date to ensure the health and safety of attendees and employees, and instead ran Feb. 25 to March 8.

This year’s honorees included Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) and the film “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

This year’s Palm Springs International ShortFest is on track to run June 22 to June 28. Details will be released later this month.