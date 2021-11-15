Penélope Cruz Honored By Palm Springs Film Awards as International Star

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that Penélope Cruz is the recipient of the International Star Award, Actress for her performance in Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers.” The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs through Jan. 17.

Past recipients of the International Star Award, Actress include Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. Last year’s recipient Carey Mulligan went on to receive an Academy Award Best Actress nomination. Cruz joins previously announced honoree Kristen Stewart, who is being awarded the Spotlight Award, Actress.

“Penélope Cruz has collaborated with Pedro Almovódar on so many wonderful films, from ‘Broken Embraces’ to ‘Volver,’ and their partnership truly shines with her brilliant performance in ‘Parallel Mothers,’ which has already earned international festival honors,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “She is an actress with immense depth and humanity, giving the world a tremendous body of work for three decades. For her poignant work in ‘Parellel Mothers,’ it is our honor to present the International Star Award, Actress to Penélope Cruz.”

In ‘Parallel Mothers,’ Cruz plays Janis, one of the two women who share a hospital room where they are going to give birth, both single and pregnant by accident. She stars alongside Milena Smit, who plays the adolescent of the two, one who is scared and repentant. As they become closer and Janis encourages Milena, their bond becomes complicated, changing their lives in a decisive way. The film also stars Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Rossy de Palma and Julieta Serrano.