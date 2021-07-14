Outplay Films Takes Alief-Sold Spanish drama ‘Isaac’ for France, Austria, Switzerland

“Isaac”, the debut feature by Catalan producer-director duo Ángeles Hernández and David Matamoros, has been acquired by France’s top Queer cinema distributor Outplay Films for France, Austria and Switzerland.

The deal was put through by the film’s sale agent Alief Films at this year’s Cannes Film Market.

Hernández and Matamoros, the co-producers of Netflix horror hit “The Platform (El Hoyo”, 2019), also produced “Isaac” via their Barcelona-based shingle Mr. Miyagi Films and co-wrote the script with Antonio Hernández Centeno, based on his play “El día que nació Isaac”.

“”Isaac” is a very beautiful film that is different to what we are used to in matters of LGBTQ+ stories. The impossibility of being able to speak out and loud about who you really are felt very strong in the film,” said Diego Carazo-Migerel, head of international sales & acquisitions at Outplay.

“What really caught our attention other than the photography and the story itself was the strong message about the Spanish bourgeoisie and how, in 2020/2021, motherhood and lineage are still a real issue on Spanish society. It seems like without kids a woman is not 100% successful and happy,” he added.

“Isaac”, which played in the Panorama Section at IFFI Goa and picked up the Audience Award at Outshine Miami 2021, tells the story of two old friends, played by Ivan Sanchez and Pepe Ocio – currently starring in hit Netflix shows “You Cannot Hide” and “High Seas” – who meet again years after having had an intense relationship as teenagers.

Both have partners, but are drawn to each other once again. The film deals with the challenges of family and the desire to have children while exploring the complexities of the human condition.

The deal marks the ongoing collaboration between the producing duo and London and Tbili-based based outfit Alief, which is also handling sales for their new dramatic comedy “The Pop Song” by Raul Portero, presented at the Cannes Market.

Speaking from Cannes, Alief managing director Brett Walker said, “We are happy to find another perfect match for “Isaac”.” Miguel Govea, Alief’s head of production and distribution, added: “It’s a sensitive, thoughtful story that needs an enthusiastic team with the same qualities.”

Outplay is planning a co-ordinated release in the second semester of 2022 with Matchbox for the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and with Breaking Glass Pictures for North America, on DVD/VOD and SVOD with its partners and on its own platform.