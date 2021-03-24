Oscars Production Team Adds Questlove, Dream Hampton, Dionne Harmon

Oscar producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh have announced 14 key members of the production team for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Rob Paine (“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”) will serve as supervising producer, while co-producer Raj Kapoor (“Grammy Awards”) joins the Oscars for the fifth consecutive year, overseeing screen content and performances. Taryn Hurd (Governors Awards) rejoins the Academy Awards for the eighth consecutive year as talent producer, while head writer Jon Macks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) returns for his 24th Oscarcast. Amberia Allen (“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”), Rodney Barnes (“Things That Make White People Uncomfortable”) and Mitchell Marchand (“The Upshaws”) return as writers for the Oscar ceremony. Production designer David Rockwell (founder and president of Rockwell Group) is returning, and lighting designer Robert Dickinson (“The Kennedy Center Honors”) is back for his 32nd Oscarcast.

Joining the Oscars production team for the first time are co-producers Jeannae Rouzan-Clay (“BET Awards”) and Dionne Harmon (“Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring the Weeknd”). Writers Dream Hampton (HBO’s “Treasure”) and Richard LaGravenese (“The Fisher King”) also join the team, along with Questlove (founding member of the Roots), who will serve as the show’s musical director.

This year’s Oscar nominations, announced on March 15, were the most diverse and inclusive in the ceremony’s 93-year history. Two female filmmakers, Chloé Zhao of “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell of “Promising Young Woman,” were nominated for best director. Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color, including Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), the late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) and Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).

Only guests and the presenters will be attending the ceremony this year, which airs live on ABC on April 25.