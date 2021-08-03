Screen Media Buys ‘One Shot,’ Action-Thriller That Unfolds in Single Continuous Take (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has acquired North American rights to James Nunn’s “One Shot,” a thriller about a team of trapped Navy SEALs that unfolds in real time.

The movie features martial arts star Scott Adkins, who previously worked with Nunn on “Eliminators,” “Tower Block,” and “Green Street 3.” The cast also includes Ashley Greene Khoury of The Twilight Saga fame and “Shooter” and “Cruel Intentions” star Ryan Phillippe. Screen Media will release the film theatrically and on video on-demand in late fall.

“I am delighted ‘One Shot’ has found such a tremendous home in Screen Media for its North American release,” said producer Marc Goldberg. “I know the Screen Media team will do a fantastic job with its release; the film is a nonstop action, thrill-a-second ride and will delight audiences in the USA.”

“We know audiences are going to be blown away by the action that James and his cast and crew have captured here. It’s a relentless, visceral, and thrilling movie that we cannot wait to show off to fans,” said Screen Media.

Popular on Variety

Filmed, “Birdman” style, in a single continuous take, the aptly named “One Shot” follows an elite squad of Navy SEALs on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison. They become trapped when insurgents attack in an effort to rescue the same prisoner. Led by Lieutenant Blake Harris (Adkins), the team, including Deputy Site Manager Tom Shields (Phillippe), must trust the secret intel of Junior Analyst Zoe Anderson (Greene Khoury) in order to deliver the prisoner and thwart a pending terrorist attack on Washington D.C.

Jamie Russell wrote the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Goldberg and Ben Jacques and executive produced by Sarah Gabriel, Seth Needle, Tamara Birkemoe, Conor McAdam, and David Nagelberg.

The deal was negotiated by Tamara Birkemoe, executive vice president, onternational, on behalf of Screen Media with Marc Goldberg of Signature Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media’s recent releases include “Till Death” with Megan Fox, “The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Lorraine Bracco, and Val Kilmer,” and the Nicolas Cage VOD hit “Willy’s Wonderland.”