Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Sets Fall 2022 Release

“Don’t Worry Darling,” a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is scheduled to open in theaters next fall. The film is slated for Sept. 23, 2022.

Set in the 1950s, New Line Cinema’s “Don’t Worry Darling” follows a housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Wilde announced the release date on Monday morning, emphasizing the film will be “in theaters only.” She also shared a 10-second clip with footage of Pugh at the pool and later kissing Styles.

Along with Styles and Pugh, the cast includes Chris Pine, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay from a spec script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke.

“Don’t Worry Darling” began shooting in Los Angeles in late 2020, but production was halted for two weeks after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19. That was an unfortunate reality for many movies, including “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Batman” and “The Harder They Fall,” that restarted filming at a time when the pandemic was still spreading and the vaccine wasn’t widely accessible. “Don’t Worry Darling” wrapped production in February of 2021.

In a previous interview with Variety, Wilde discussed the complications of making a movie while trying to avoid a highly transmissible virus.

“It definitely affects that exact ingredient in the process, that camaraderie. It definitely makes it more difficult,” she said. “You have to really focus on everybody’s eyes. Everyone is communicating so differently, and there’s a lot of gesticulating.”

Wilde, whose acting credits include “Tron: Legacy,” “Drinking Buddies” and “The O.C.,” made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart.” Given the film’s overwhelmingly positive reception, Wilde’s sophomore directing feature sparked a bidding war, with New Line Cinema beating out 18 companies who were vying to make “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce “Don’t Worry Darling” with Wilde and Silberman. Executive producers include Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Alex G. Scott.