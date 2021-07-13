Who Financed JFK? Oliver Stone Laments Hollywood’s Refusal to Back Conspiracy-Filled Cannes Doc

Oliver Stone is not pleased that American financiers refused to step up and help make his new documentary about the late John F. Kennedy.

Stone and his producer Robert S. Wilson discussed the Cannes Film Festival premiere “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” at a Tuesday press conference, bemoaning a lack of domestic financial support.

“It’s depressing that we have to go to England to get money to tell this story that’s intrinsically American,” Wilson said. “There’s a real problem with the U.S., this side of the film industry owning our history in a way.”

Stone agreed, “It was difficult. England played a larger role.” U.K.-based Ingenious Media produced the documentary, and English sales agency Altitude is shopping it to worldwide territories. Stone said the process was familiar, as his 2016 whistleblower epic “Snowden” was also snubbed by American money and instead mounted by France, Germany and Italy.

“Not to point too sharp a point on it, but Oliver’s last movie couldn’t be financed in the U.S.,” Wilson agreed.

For his new film, Stone makes a nonfiction companion to his acclaimed 1991 film “JFK” starring Kevin Costner.

“There are moments when it gives you that heady, tingling, oh-my-God-I-have-seen-the-truth-that-was-hidden! sensation of revelatory immersion,” wrote Owen Gleiberman in his review for Variety. “Stone, after presenting two hours’ worth of evidence about the JFK assassination, refers to what he has shown us as ‘conspiracy fact,’ as if he had finally blown the hinges off the Oswald lone-gunman scenario. His words are meant to be a rebuke to all those who have written him off over the years as a brilliant but frothing information-age political fantasist.”

Stone and Wilson’s remarks come off of a week spent discussing America’s self-censorship, telling the Associated Press, “We’re scared. We’re scared of hearing the truth. Sometimes you have to hear the Alex Joneses of the world. You have to have different points of view.”

Stone narrates the new doc with the help of Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland. The film is still seeking U.S. distribution.