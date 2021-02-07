M. Night Shyamalan’s New Film ‘Old’ Releases First Trailer During Super Bowl

The first look at M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie is finally here.

The teaser is one of the few film trailers that debuted during the Super Bowl, which is conspicuously light on movie spots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic shaking up every studio’s release calendar.

“Old” centers on a group of people who find a dead body on a beach and slowly realize there is something unnatural happening. The mysterious film stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott.

The upcoming movie marks Shyamalan’s return to the big screen after 2019’s “Glass.” Since then, the filmmaker has been working on the psychological horror series “Servant” for Apple TV Plus, which follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The second season premiered on Jan. 15, and it was handed an early third season renewal.

A deal between Shyamalan and Universal Studios was announced in Oct. 2019, which revealed the studio’s plans to release two new thriller films that Shyamalan would write, produce and direct. The first thriller is most likely “Old,” which was originally scheduled to release on Feb. 26 and was later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The identity of the second film is currently unknown but is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023.

“Old” is currently set to release in theaters on July 23 by Universal Pictures. Shyamalan produced the film with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider served as executive producer.

Watch the trailer below.