‘Venom 2’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Help Make October the Biggest Box Office Month of the Year

For the first time in modern history, October is the highest-grossing month of the year at the domestic box office.

Thanks to Sony’s comic book adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” Universal’s “Halloween Kills” and the Warner Bros. and Legendary tentpole “Dune,” the season that celebrates all things spooky and pumpkin spice has been livelier than most at local multiplexes. Through the 31st, October has generated $637 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to Comscore. Those ticket sales were enough to surpass July and its $583 million haul to become the biggest revenue-generating month of 2021.

The milestone isn’t completely surprising because it coincides with the first time since the onset of COVID-19 that Hollywood studios have kept release dates for blockbuster-hopefuls. Through the first half of the year, most big-budgeted movies were regularly delayed and rescheduled, leaving October slated with more major films than usual. Still, it’s a positive indication that the movie theater industry has the potential to rebound after COVID-19 devastated the business.

The North American box office isn’t close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, with ticket sales down 68% from the same period in 2019. However, analysts have been encouraged by the competition in October and anticipate the good fortunes will continue through the holiday season.